Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Acquired by Voloridge Investment Management LLC

Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 170.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,988 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,223 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $3,699,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Curi Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Country Trust Bank lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 868.8% during the first quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. 71.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 19,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total value of $1,513,455.68. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

MRK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Truist started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Truist Securities assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.79 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.47.

Shares of MRK opened at $78.33 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.71 and a 1 year high of $87.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $76.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.41.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $12.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.71 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 54.15% and a net margin of 14.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a yield of 3.42%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 43.77%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

