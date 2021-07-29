Merck & Co., Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.65 (NYSE:MRK)

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.65 per share on Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th.

Merck & Co., Inc. has raised its dividend payment by 31.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $78.33 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $76.81. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.71 and a 12 month high of $87.80. The company has a market capitalization of $198.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.38, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.23). Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 54.15%. The firm had revenue of $12.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. Merck & Co., Inc.’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 19,324 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total transaction of $1,513,455.68. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.79 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Truist started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.47.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

