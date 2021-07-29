Meridian Co. (NASDAQ:MRBK) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.11 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Meridian Co. (NASDAQ:MRBK) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Meridian in a report released on Tuesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler analyst F. Schiraldi now expects that the company will earn $1.11 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.93. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Meridian’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.85 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.60 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Meridian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st.

MRBK opened at $26.00 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Meridian has a 1 year low of $14.12 and a 1 year high of $29.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.47 million, a PE ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.53.

Meridian (NASDAQ:MRBK) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.17. Meridian had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 25.14%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. Meridian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.71%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Meridian by 53.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 6,590 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Meridian by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 5,434 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Meridian by 207.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 37,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after purchasing an additional 25,029 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Meridian by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 41,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 5,267 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Meridian by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.51% of the company’s stock.

About Meridian

Meridian Corporation operates as the holding company for Meridian Bank that provides commercial banking products and services in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, and Maryland. The company offers various deposit products, such as demand non-interest bearing, demand interest bearing, savings accounts, money market accounts, and time deposits.

