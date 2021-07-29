Mesa Royalty Trust (NYSE:MTR) Short Interest Up 105.9% in July

Mesa Royalty Trust (NYSE:MTR) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, an increase of 105.9% from the June 30th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 80,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of Mesa Royalty Trust stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Thursday, hitting $5.90. The stock had a trading volume of 15,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,519. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.00. Mesa Royalty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $3.43 and a fifty-two week high of $7.74.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a $0.0244 dividend. This is a positive change from Mesa Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.96%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Mesa Royalty Trust stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Mesa Royalty Trust (NYSE:MTR) by 294.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,000 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 22,400 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.61% of Mesa Royalty Trust worth $143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.07% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Mesa Royalty Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd.

Mesa Royalty Trust Company Profile

Mesa Royalty Trust owns net overriding royalty interests in various oil and gas producing properties in the United States. It has interests in properties located in the Hugoton field of Kansas; and the San Juan Basin field of New Mexico and Colorado. The company was founded in 1979 and is based in Houston, Texas.

