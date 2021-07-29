Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.32 EPS

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The savings and loans company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.32, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Meta Financial Group had a return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 22.55%.

Meta Financial Group stock traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $50.10. 3,779 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 210,124. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.90. Meta Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $17.74 and a fifty-two week high of $54.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 14.53 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. Meta Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 8.23%.

In other Meta Financial Group news, CFO Glen William Herrick sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.15, for a total transaction of $2,211,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 124,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,098,925.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CASH shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Meta Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Raymond James upped their price target on Meta Financial Group from $48.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. B. Riley upped their price target on Meta Financial Group from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Meta Financial Group from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Meta Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.20.

About Meta Financial Group

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for MetaBank that offers various banking products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. The company offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market savings accounts, and certificate accounts; term lending, asset based lending, factoring, lease financing, insurance premium financing, warehouse financing, and healthcare receivables loans; and consumer credit products.

