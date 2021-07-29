Method Finance (MTHD) Trading 11.5% Higher Over Last Week

Method Finance (CURRENCY:MTHD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 29th. One Method Finance coin can now be bought for about $0.0149 or 0.00000038 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Method Finance has a total market cap of $615,954.74 and $1,506.00 worth of Method Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Method Finance has traded up 11.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Method Finance

Method Finance (CRYPTO:MTHD) is a coin. Method Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,311,870 coins. Method Finance’s official Twitter account is @Method_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “LPs provide liquidity to an pool like Uniswap or a protocol like Compound and receive LP tokens in return. The LP will then stake these tokens to their Method NFT SmartVault™. Protocols that integrate the UniversalVault standard can then deposit their liquidity mining rewards to the LPs NFT SmartVault™. This is a new way of providing liquidity mining rewards to LPs without forcing them to deposit into the protocol’s own staking contract. “

Method Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Method Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Method Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Method Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

