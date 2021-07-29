MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Shares Acquired by Pendal Group Limited

Pendal Group Limited lifted its stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 253.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,888 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited’s holdings in MetLife were worth $1,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MET. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in MetLife in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in MetLife in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in MetLife in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new position in MetLife in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in MetLife in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on MET shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on MetLife from $58.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on MetLife from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Barclays boosted their target price on MetLife from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on MetLife from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on MetLife from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.43.

In other news, EVP Marlene Debel sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.58, for a total transaction of $710,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,112 shares in the company, valued at $2,784,172.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE MET opened at $57.64 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. MetLife, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.19 and a 1 year high of $67.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.86, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $61.32.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.72. MetLife had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The company had revenue of $16.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. MetLife’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.17%.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

