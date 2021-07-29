Metro Bank (LON:MTRO) Given “Underweight” Rating at Barclays

Metro Bank (LON:MTRO)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reissued by stock analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 115 ($1.50) price objective on the stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 18.56% from the company’s previous close.
Shares of Metro Bank stock traded down GBX 3.20 ($0.04) on Thursday, reaching GBX 97 ($1.27). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 562,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 814,260. Metro Bank has a 52-week low of GBX 57.36 ($0.75) and a 52-week high of GBX 163 ($2.13). The firm has a market capitalization of £167.25 million and a P/E ratio of -0.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 104.48.
About Metro Bank
