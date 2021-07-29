Metro Bank (LON:MTRO) Given “Underweight” Rating at Barclays

Metro Bank (LON:MTRO)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reissued by stock analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 115 ($1.50) price objective on the stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 18.56% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of Metro Bank stock traded down GBX 3.20 ($0.04) on Thursday, reaching GBX 97 ($1.27). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 562,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 814,260. Metro Bank has a 52-week low of GBX 57.36 ($0.75) and a 52-week high of GBX 163 ($2.13). The firm has a market capitalization of £167.25 million and a P/E ratio of -0.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 104.48.

About Metro Bank

Metro Bank PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and commercial banking services in the United Kingdom. The company offers personal banking products and services, including current and savings accounts; residential mortgages; credit cards and personal loans; and safe deposit box services.

