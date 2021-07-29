Metro Bank PLC (OTCMKTS:MBNKF) Short Interest Update

Metro Bank PLC (OTCMKTS:MBNKF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,400 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the June 30th total of 10,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Metro Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Metro Bank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.50.

OTCMKTS MBNKF traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.30. 3,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,169. Metro Bank has a one year low of $0.72 and a one year high of $2.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.47. The stock has a market cap of $115.08 million, a PE ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Metro Bank PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and commercial banking services in the United Kingdom. The company offers personal banking products and services, including current and savings accounts; residential mortgages; credit cards and personal loans; and safe deposit box services.

