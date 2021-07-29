Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $32.600-$32.900 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $31.930. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.55 billion-$3.55 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.56 billion.Mettler-Toledo International also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $8.120-$8.270 EPS.

NYSE MTD traded up $24.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1,511.70. The stock had a trading volume of 110,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,600. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1,366.10. The stock has a market cap of $35.18 billion, a PE ratio of 55.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.02. Mettler-Toledo International has a 52-week low of $879.69 and a 52-week high of $1,519.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.70.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $6.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.61 by $0.95. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 195.99% and a net margin of 20.19%. The firm had revenue of $804.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $753.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.00 earnings per share. Mettler-Toledo International’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International will post 31.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider La Guerroniere Marc De sold 5,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,300.00, for a total transaction of $7,780,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,245,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,243.00, for a total value of $1,243,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,712,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 14,235 shares of company stock valued at $18,125,175 over the last three months. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

