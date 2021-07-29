MFS High Income Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXE) Short Interest Update

MFS High Income Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXE) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,300 shares, a growth of 161.3% from the June 30th total of 9,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 81,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WoodTrust Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of MFS High Income Municipal Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of MFS High Income Municipal Trust by 13.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 3,028 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MFS High Income Municipal Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in shares of MFS High Income Municipal Trust by 189.5% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 29,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 19,243 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its position in MFS High Income Municipal Trust by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 51,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 10,756 shares during the period. 12.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MFS High Income Municipal Trust stock opened at $5.33 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.34. MFS High Income Municipal Trust has a 1 year low of $4.62 and a 1 year high of $5.53.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be paid a $0.0205 dividend. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 13th.

MFS High Income Municipal Trust Company Profile

MFS High Income Municipal Trust operates as a closed-end management investment company. Its objective is to seek high current income exempt from federal income tax, but may also consider capital appreciation. The company was founded on February 17, 1989 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

