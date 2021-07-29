Michael M. Cullen Sells 6,250 Shares of Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) Stock

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) COO Michael M. Cullen sold 6,250 shares of Heidrick & Struggles International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.74, for a total transaction of $267,125.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:HSII traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $42.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 129,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,139. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.23. Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.03 and a 12-month high of $46.90. The stock has a market cap of $836.23 million, a P/E ratio of -25.51 and a beta of 0.90.

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.20. Heidrick & Struggles International had a negative net margin of 4.86% and a positive return on equity of 16.08%. On average, analysts anticipate that Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. Heidrick & Struggles International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.90%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist raised their price target on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 13,493 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International by 8.0% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,079 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International by 1.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 44,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International by 7.6% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,981 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

Heidrick & Struggles International Company Profile

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search and consulting services to businesses and business leaders worldwide. The company enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.

