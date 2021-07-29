Michael Robert Martin Sells 5,000 Shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) Stock

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) insider Michael Robert Martin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.86, for a total transaction of $69,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Michael Robert Martin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 22nd, Michael Robert Martin sold 5,000 shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.76, for a total value of $68,800.00.

Shares of AUPH traded down $0.29 on Thursday, hitting $13.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,853,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,081,443. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.79. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.72 and a fifty-two week high of $20.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.38 and a beta of 0.55.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.05). Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 239.29% and a negative return on equity of 34.48%. The business had revenue of $0.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 million. As a group, analysts predict that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AUPH. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 72.6% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,512 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.69% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AUPH. Zacks Investment Research cut Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Bloom Burton upgraded Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.33.

About Aurinia Pharmaceuticals

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in Japan and China. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

