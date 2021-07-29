Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Sold by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group trimmed its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,445,311 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 43,377 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.13% of Micron Technology worth $127,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $79,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 401,883 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,450,000 after acquiring an additional 5,029 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 326.8% during the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 263,769 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $23,267,000 after acquiring an additional 201,972 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 588,400 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $51,903,000 after acquiring an additional 116,800 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,626,273 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $143,454,000 after acquiring an additional 31,758 shares during the period. 80.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MU. Cleveland Research lowered shares of Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $90.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.61.

In other Micron Technology news, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 104,280 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.42, for a total transaction of $8,386,197.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 165,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,313,370.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.66, for a total value of $397,025.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 257,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,488,313.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 183,172 shares of company stock worth $14,669,609. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

MU stock traded up $1.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $76.80. The company had a trading volume of 170,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,842,410. Micron Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $42.25 and a one year high of $96.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $79.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.46 billion, a PE ratio of 20.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.26.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.17. Micron Technology had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The business had revenue of $7.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

Featured Article: What are catch-up contributions?

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.