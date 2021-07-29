Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Coverage Initiated at Royal Bank of Canada

Research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) in a research report issued on Wednesday, FinViz reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $360.00 price target on the software giant’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 25.78% from the company’s current price.

MSFT has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $289.67 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Sunday. Fundamental Research lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $236.60 to $256.70 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $333.00 to $349.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $313.29.

Get Microsoft alerts:

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $286.22 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $266.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Microsoft has a 12-month low of $196.25 and a 12-month high of $290.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.79.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.25. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.02% and a return on equity of 43.75%. The business had revenue of $46.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Microsoft will post 7.71 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 87,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,048,720. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Bradford L. Smith sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.27, for a total transaction of $2,002,160.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 694,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,833,537.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,586 shares of company stock valued at $3,899,849 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 205,940 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $55,789,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. Boothe Investment Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Boothe Investment Group Inc. now owns 3,043 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $826,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 87,706 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $23,763,000 after buying an additional 6,901 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,274,979 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $345,392,000 after buying an additional 77,750 shares during the period. Finally, Cantillon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 56.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,007,149 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $272,837,000 after buying an additional 364,418 shares during the period. 69.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, organizations, and enterprise divisions.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.