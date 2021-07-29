Midland States Bancorp, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.87 Per Share (NASDAQ:MSBI)

Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI) – DA Davidson issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Midland States Bancorp in a report released on Tuesday, July 27th. DA Davidson analyst M. Navas anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $0.87 per share for the quarter.

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.47). Midland States Bancorp had a net margin of 15.31% and a return on equity of 10.03%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Midland States Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of NASDAQ MSBI opened at $24.90 on Thursday. Midland States Bancorp has a twelve month low of $12.48 and a twelve month high of $30.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.49. The stock has a market cap of $556.89 million, a P/E ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Midland States Bancorp by 8.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $766,000 after acquiring an additional 2,109 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in Midland States Bancorp by 7.0% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 159,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,425,000 after acquiring an additional 10,500 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in Midland States Bancorp by 13.9% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 103,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,871,000 after acquiring an additional 12,652 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Midland States Bancorp by 2.2% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 60,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,681,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Midland States Bancorp by 12.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.65% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.50%. Midland States Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.12%.

Midland States Bancorp Company Profile

Midland States Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Midland States Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It operates through Banking, Wealth Management, and Other segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, savings, money market, and sweep accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

