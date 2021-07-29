Millennium Management LLC Has $14.67 Million Stake in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Millennium Management LLC lowered its position in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) by 47.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 130,819 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 117,086 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.24% of EMCOR Group worth $14,673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in EMCOR Group in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in EMCOR Group in the first quarter valued at $42,000. HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in EMCOR Group by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 750 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in EMCOR Group in the first quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in EMCOR Group by 16,900.0% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 680 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.93% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 25th.

Shares of EME opened at $123.20 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.75 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $123.15. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.69 and a fifty-two week high of $129.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.37. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 17.90%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Monday, July 19th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 16th. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio is 8.13%.

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services in the United States. The company offers design, integration, installation, starts-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission and distribution systems; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, food processing, and mining industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

