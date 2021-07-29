Millennium Management LLC Has $14.73 Million Position in American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL)

Millennium Management LLC lessened its holdings in American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) by 29.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 467,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 198,150 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.49% of American Equity Investment Life worth $14,729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the 1st quarter valued at $794,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 580,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,313,000 after purchasing an additional 206,571 shares during the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 1,539.6% in the 1st quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 143,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,535,000 after purchasing an additional 135,066 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the 1st quarter valued at $1,253,000. 93.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:AEL opened at $32.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.23. American Equity Investment Life Holding has a 12 month low of $19.06 and a 12 month high of $34.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.51.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $497.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $491.14 million. American Equity Investment Life had a net margin of 19.17% and a return on equity of 5.56%. Analysts expect that American Equity Investment Life Holding will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $21.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. boosted their price objective on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Equity Investment Life from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. American Equity Investment Life currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

In other news, CFO Ted Morris Johnson sold 31,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.91, for a total transaction of $1,001,335.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 82,234 shares in the company, valued at $2,624,086.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John M. Matovina sold 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.26, for a total transaction of $135,492.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 137,124 shares in the company, valued at $4,423,620.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,723 shares of company stock worth $1,321,179. Company insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Co engages in the development and sale of fixed index and fixed rate annuity products. It focuses on the following portfolios: commercial mortgage loans, agricultural mortgage loans, and residential mortgage loans. The company was founded by David J. Noble on December 15, 1995 and is headquartered in West Des Moines, IA.

