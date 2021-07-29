Millennium Management LLC Sells 579,686 Shares of Sogou Inc. (NYSE:SOGO)

Millennium Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Sogou Inc. (NYSE:SOGO) by 24.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,805,574 shares of the company’s stock after selling 579,686 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.47% of Sogou worth $13,632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Sogou by 52.0% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 2,068,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,619,000 after buying an additional 707,874 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in Sogou by 293.4% in the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,589,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,997,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185,173 shares during the last quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Sogou in the first quarter worth about $11,897,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Sogou by 169.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,094,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,921,000 after purchasing an additional 688,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Sogou in the fourth quarter worth about $7,111,000. Institutional investors own 7.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SOGO opened at $8.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of -79.64 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.55. Sogou Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.49 and a 52-week high of $8.94.

Sogou (NYSE:SOGO) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $137.24 million for the quarter. Sogou had a negative return on equity of 4.15% and a negative net margin of 5.14%.

Sogou

Sogou, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of search and search-related services. It also offers advertising services which enable advertisers’ promotional links to be displayed on the search result pages and other properties, and third parties’ internet properties. The company was founded in August 2004 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

