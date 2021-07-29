Millennium Management LLC Sells 667,736 Shares of Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE)

Millennium Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) by 50.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 668,545 shares of the company’s stock after selling 667,736 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.54% of Cadence Bancorporation worth $13,859,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CADE. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cadence Bancorporation during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 1,085.8% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of Cadence Bancorporation during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 316.8% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,522 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cadence Bancorporation during the 1st quarter worth about $69,000. Institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Cadence Bancorporation alerts:

In related news, Director Joseph W. Evans sold 38,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.99, for a total transaction of $873,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 352,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,097,744.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Marc J. Shapiro purchased 6,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.40 per share, with a total value of $130,582.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 31,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $665,582.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 126,229 shares of company stock worth $2,871,867 over the last quarter. 2.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CADE stock opened at $19.03 on Thursday. Cadence Bancorporation has a 1 year low of $7.65 and a 1 year high of $23.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.35. Cadence Bancorporation had a net margin of 46.87% and a return on equity of 15.67%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.45) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cadence Bancorporation will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Cadence Bancorporation’s payout ratio is 81.08%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $25.00 target price (up from $24.00) on shares of Cadence Bancorporation in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Cadence Bancorporation from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cadence Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Cadence Bancorporation in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Truist Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cadence Bancorporation in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Cadence Bancorporation Profile

Cadence Bancorporation, a financial holding company, through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank, National Association that provides banking and wealth management services to businesses, high net worth individuals, business owners, and retail customers. It operates through Banking and Financial Services segments.

See Also: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CADE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE).

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.