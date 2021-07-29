Mina (MINA) Achieves Market Cap of $251.35 Million

Mina (CURRENCY:MINA) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 29th. One Mina coin can now be purchased for about $1.36 or 0.00003390 BTC on popular exchanges. Mina has a total market capitalization of $251.35 million and approximately $5.61 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Mina has traded up 23.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002489 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001890 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.31 or 0.00038080 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.42 or 0.00103060 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.45 or 0.00123036 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $39,900.07 or 0.99267382 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002567 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $318.25 or 0.00791768 BTC.

Mina Coin Profile

Mina’s total supply is 824,104,972 coins and its circulating supply is 184,471,162 coins. Mina’s official Twitter account is @MinaProtocol

Mina Coin Trading

