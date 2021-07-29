Minim, Inc. (NASDAQ:MINM) COO Sells $33,720.00 in Stock

Minim, Inc. (NASDAQ:MINM) COO John Lauten sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.81, for a total transaction of $33,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of Minim stock traded down $0.33 on Thursday, hitting $2.50. The stock had a trading volume of 7,026,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,198. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.33. Minim, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.65 and a twelve month high of $5.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.86 and a beta of 0.10.

Get Minim alerts:

Minim (NASDAQ:MINM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Minim had a negative net margin of 7.15% and a negative return on equity of 41.95%. The firm had revenue of $15.02 million during the quarter.

Minim, Inc is the creator of intelligent networking products that dependably connect people to the information they need and the people they love. The company delivers smart software-driven communications products under the globally recognized Motorola brand and ZOOM trademark. Minim end users benefit from a personalized and secure WiFi experience, leads to happy and safe homes where things just work.

See Also: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Minim Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minim and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.