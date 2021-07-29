Mint Club Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.92 Million (MINT)

Mint Club (CURRENCY:MINT) traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 29th. Mint Club has a total market cap of $1.92 million and $92,687.00 worth of Mint Club was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Mint Club has traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Mint Club coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.35 or 0.00048828 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002096 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00004548 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001407 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 25.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000341 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000667 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0331 or 0.00000084 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded down 49.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Mint Club

Mint Club (MINT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Mint Club’s total supply is 1,149,363,840,000 coins and its circulating supply is 919,363,840,000 coins. Mint Club’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Mintcoin is a community owned and operated pure PoS coin. Send your coins to your wallet and earn high yielding interest for saving your coins while securing the Mintcoin network. There is no coin cap, in order to replace lost coins and provide sustainable global scalability. The coin now runs 100% POS (proof-of-stake) to secure the network. After the year 2016, Stakers aka Minters will receive a fixed 5% APR (annual percentage rate) indefinitely, as a reward for securing the network. “

Buying and Selling Mint Club

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mint Club directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mint Club should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mint Club using one of the exchanges listed above.

