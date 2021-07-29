Mirror Protocol (MIR) Reaches Market Cap of $228.31 Million

Mirror Protocol (CURRENCY:MIR) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 29th. Mirror Protocol has a market capitalization of $228.31 million and $11.16 million worth of Mirror Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mirror Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $2.94 or 0.00007344 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Mirror Protocol has traded up 8.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002502 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001771 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.13 or 0.00037835 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.15 or 0.00100392 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.50 or 0.00123772 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,987.21 or 0.99993116 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002550 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $315.99 or 0.00790173 BTC.

Mirror Protocol Profile

Mirror Protocol’s total supply is 370,575,000 coins and its circulating supply is 77,742,680 coins. Mirror Protocol’s official message board is mirror-protocol.medium.com . Mirror Protocol’s official Twitter account is @mircoin01 . Mirror Protocol’s official website is eth.mirror.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “MIR COIN is a distributed crypto-currency with anonymity, safety and convenience of fast processing speed by linking and integrating Blockchain-based technology and various payment solutions for the integrated platform ranging over various user needs and business plan. “

