Mirrored Apple Price Hits $145.54 (mAAPL)

Mirrored Apple (CURRENCY:mAAPL) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 29th. One Mirrored Apple coin can now be bought for approximately $145.54 or 0.00368255 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Mirrored Apple has traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar. Mirrored Apple has a market cap of $27.29 million and approximately $123,330.00 worth of Mirrored Apple was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002532 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001801 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.94 or 0.00037802 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.36 or 0.00099592 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $48.92 or 0.00123780 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,510.72 or 0.99971304 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002575 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $316.35 or 0.00800440 BTC.

About Mirrored Apple

Mirrored Apple’s total supply is 187,520 coins. Mirrored Apple’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . Mirrored Apple’s official website is mirror.finance . Mirrored Apple’s official message board is medium.com/@mirror-protocol

Mirrored Apple Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Apple directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored Apple should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mirrored Apple using one of the exchanges listed above.

