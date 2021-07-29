Mistras Group (MG) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Mistras Group (NYSE:MG) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 2nd. Analysts expect Mistras Group to post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter.

Mistras Group (NYSE:MG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $153.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.90 million. Mistras Group had a negative net margin of 1.08% and a negative return on equity of 1.53%. On average, analysts expect Mistras Group to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Mistras Group alerts:

Shares of Mistras Group stock traded up $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $10.65. The company had a trading volume of 102 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,915. The company has a market capitalization of $313.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.47 and a beta of 2.15. Mistras Group has a twelve month low of $3.41 and a twelve month high of $12.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.26.

In related news, Director Richard H. Glanton sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.95, for a total transaction of $197,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,215 shares in the company, valued at $243,254.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Manuel N. Stamatakis bought 15,000 shares of Mistras Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.98 per share, with a total value of $149,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 175,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,750,212.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 33.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mistras Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st.

About Mistras Group

Mistras Group, Inc provides technology-enabled asset protection solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Services, International, and Products and Systems. It offers non-destructive testing services, as well as predictive maintenance assessments of fixed and rotating assets, and inline inspection for pipelines; and engineering consulting services primarily for process equipment, technologies, and facilities.

Read More: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Mistras Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mistras Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.