Mithril (MITH) Price Reaches $0.0422 on Top Exchanges

Mithril (CURRENCY:MITH) traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 29th. One Mithril coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0422 or 0.00000105 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Mithril has traded 10.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Mithril has a total market capitalization of $42.24 million and $8.22 million worth of Mithril was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00010203 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 34.6% against the dollar and now trades at $127.50 or 0.00317209 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000910 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000424 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Mithril Coin Profile

MITH is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 8th, 2018. Mithril’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The official message board for Mithril is medium.com/mithriltoken . The official website for Mithril is mith.io . The Reddit community for Mithril is /r/MithrilToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Mithril’s official Twitter account is @MithrilToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Mithril Network is a decentralized social media platform. It allows users to mine Mithril tokens through something they named “Social Mining” that consists of each user's posting and interactions in the Mithril ecosystem. These actions will generate MITH tokens for the user to spend in Mithril Network applications such as dating services, premium content channels, and live-stream applications. The Mithril Token (MITH) is an ERC20 compliant token based on the Ethereum network. “

Mithril Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mithril directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mithril should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mithril using one of the exchanges listed above.

