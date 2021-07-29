Mizuho Boosts QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Price Target to $180.00

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) had its price objective raised by analysts at Mizuho from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the wireless technology company’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 26.37% from the stock’s previous close.

QCOM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 target price (down from $175.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Monday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded QUALCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $136.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. KGI Securities began coverage on QUALCOMM in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded QUALCOMM to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.74.

QCOM stock opened at $142.44 on Thursday. QUALCOMM has a 1-year low of $91.74 and a 1-year high of $167.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The company has a market cap of $160.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.63.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.24. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 103.71% and a net margin of 27.28%. On average, equities analysts predict that QUALCOMM will post 6.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.32, for a total transaction of $195,273.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,835 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total value of $242,220.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,855 shares of company stock worth $643,533. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 9.6% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 639,535 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $91,409,000 after purchasing an additional 56,197 shares during the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 5.2% in the second quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,182 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $884,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 10.2% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,960 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $709,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 27.7% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,907 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,131,000 after acquiring an additional 3,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 45.4% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,516 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

