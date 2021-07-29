MJardin Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MJARF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

MJardin Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MJARF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a decrease of 56.9% from the June 30th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 955,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS MJARF traded up $0.00 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.03. The company had a trading volume of 80,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,206. MJardin Group has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.04.
MJardin Group Company Profile
