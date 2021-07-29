MJardin Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MJARF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

MJardin Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MJARF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a decrease of 56.9% from the June 30th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 955,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS MJARF traded up $0.00 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.03. The company had a trading volume of 80,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,206. MJardin Group has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.04.

MJardin Group Company Profile

MJardin Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, cultivates, harvests, processes, and sells cannabis products in Canada and the United States. The company also provides consulting services, including strategic capital and financing, project management services for cultivation, licensure support, facility design, systems implementation, facility and equipment leasing, construction oversight, facility ramp-up, and access to intellectual property held by the company to licensed cannabis operators with cultivation and retail businesses.

