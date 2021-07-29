Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) will report $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Model N’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.01 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.02. Model N posted earnings of $0.15 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 86.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Model N will report full year earnings of $0.23 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.23. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.49. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Model N.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The software maker reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $48.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.43 million. Model N had a negative return on equity of 4.79% and a negative net margin of 12.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share.

Separately, Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Model N in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.60.

Shares of MODN stock opened at $32.28 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.13. Model N has a fifty-two week low of $28.98 and a fifty-two week high of $48.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -51.24 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43.

In other Model N news, SVP Christopher Lyon sold 4,771 shares of Model N stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.93, for a total value of $161,880.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 100,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,426,522.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark Albert Anderson sold 5,208 shares of Model N stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.70, for a total value of $180,717.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,964 shares of company stock worth $1,133,408. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Model N by 49.4% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,303 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Model N by 2.5% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 20,317 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $716,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in Model N by 4.3% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 13,250 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Model N by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,391 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in Model N by 7.9% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,740 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

Model N, Inc provides revenue management cloud solutions for the life sciences and high tech industries. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims timely, as well as at correct rates for government medicaid programs.

