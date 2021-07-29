Moderna (MRNA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect Moderna to post earnings of $6.08 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.80. Moderna had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 21.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.35) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24112.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Moderna to post $26 EPS for the current fiscal year and $18 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of MRNA opened at $349.32 on Thursday. Moderna has a 52 week low of $54.21 and a 52 week high of $362.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 279.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $231.04.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MRNA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $330.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Moderna from $234.00 to $231.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Argus upped their target price on Moderna from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Barclays upped their target price on Moderna from $178.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Moderna from $201.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $188.00.

In related news, General Counsel Lori M. Henderson sold 6,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.82, for a total value of $975,612.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 7,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,108,797.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.90, for a total value of $1,654,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,654,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 351,316 shares of company stock valued at $75,772,406 in the last three months. Insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases. As of March 9, 2021, the company had 13 programs in clinical trials and a total of 24 development programs in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

