Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $259.17, but opened at $250.60. Molina Healthcare shares last traded at $249.59, with a volume of 1,049 shares.

The company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.47 by ($0.07). Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 33.87% and a net margin of 3.38%.

Get Molina Healthcare alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on MOH. Zacks Investment Research raised Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $267.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $253.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $245.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Friday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.94.

In related news, EVP Thomas L. Tran sold 3,196 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.03, for a total value of $824,663.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,020 shares in the company, valued at $8,004,090.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Ronna Romney sold 300 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.97, for a total value of $78,891.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,746 shares of company stock valued at $2,024,987. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Molina Healthcare by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,610,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,311,613,000 after purchasing an additional 34,171 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 40.2% during the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 1,433,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,154,000 after buying an additional 411,014 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 29.4% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 908,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,437,000 after buying an additional 206,692 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 7.8% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 869,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,213,000 after buying an additional 63,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 2.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 754,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,096,000 after buying an additional 17,904 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.92% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $14.60 billion, a PE ratio of 20.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $252.81.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile (NYSE:MOH)

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. The company operates in two segments, Health Plans and Other. As of December 31, 2020, it served approximately 4.0 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 15 states.

Read More: What do I need to know about analyst ratings?



Receive News & Ratings for Molina Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molina Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.