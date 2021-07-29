Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Shares Purchased by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) by 48.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,796,764 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 583,818 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.83% of Molson Coors Beverage worth $91,904,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,213,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,850,000 after acquiring an additional 345,487 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage during the fourth quarter worth about $1,081,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage during the fourth quarter worth about $87,548,000. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage during the first quarter worth about $9,317,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 22.2% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 21,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 3,875 shares during the period. 80.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Molson Coors Beverage stock traded up $0.49 during trading on Thursday, reaching $50.02. 14,817 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,234,832. Molson Coors Beverage has a 52-week low of $32.11 and a 52-week high of $61.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.17.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.13. Molson Coors Beverage had a positive return on equity of 5.91% and a negative net margin of 6.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Molson Coors Beverage will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%.

Several analysts have commented on TAP shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Molson Coors Beverage from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.82.

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Molson Coors Brewing Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Company in January 2020. Molson Coors Beverage Company was founded in 1774 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

