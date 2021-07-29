Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Sold by Intrust Bank NA

Intrust Bank NA lowered its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,183 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,826 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 46.6% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 107,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,292,000 after acquiring an additional 34,177 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 112.7% during the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 5,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 2,728 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 11.8% during the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 2,207 shares during the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 10.4% during the first quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 4,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonnington Group LLC purchased a new position in Mondelez International during the first quarter worth about $1,087,000. 75.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MDLZ shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Mondelez International from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Mondelez International from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price objective on Mondelez International from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mondelez International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.69.

Shares of MDLZ traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $63.34. The stock had a trading volume of 193,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,339,642. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.02, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $63.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.61. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.51 and a fifty-two week high of $65.60.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.41 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 13.94%. The business’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This is an increase from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.65%.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

