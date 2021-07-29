Mondi plc (OTCMKTS:MONDY) Short Interest Down 55.9% in July

Mondi plc (OTCMKTS:MONDY) saw a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a decline of 55.9% from the June 30th total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 54,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Mondi stock traded up $0.98 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $57.18. The stock had a trading volume of 2,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,469. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company has a market capitalization of $13.88 billion, a PE ratio of 19.05 and a beta of 1.06. Mondi has a 12 month low of $35.32 and a 12 month high of $57.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.82.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MONDY. Zacks Investment Research raised Mondi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, July 24th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mondi in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.00.

Mondi plc engages in the manufacture and sale of packaging and paper products in Africa, Western Europe, Emerging Europe, Russia, North America, South America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in Corrugated Packaging, Flexible Packaging, Engineered Materials, and Uncoated Fine Paper segments. The company offers flexible packaging, bags, and pouches; personal care components; release liners; technical films; corrugated packaging solutions; industrial bags; barrier coatings; specialty Kraft and sack Kraft papers; containerboards; and office and professional printing papers.

