MonetaryUnit (MUE) Price Hits $0.0048 on Major Exchanges

MonetaryUnit (CURRENCY:MUE) traded down 7.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 29th. Over the last week, MonetaryUnit has traded 6.1% higher against the US dollar. One MonetaryUnit coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0048 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges. MonetaryUnit has a total market capitalization of $1.10 million and $1,514.00 worth of MonetaryUnit was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About MonetaryUnit

MonetaryUnit (CRYPTO:MUE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 26th, 2014. MonetaryUnit’s total supply is 228,715,888 coins. MonetaryUnit’s official Twitter account is @MonetaryUnit and its Facebook page is accessible here . MonetaryUnit’s official website is www.monetaryunit.org

According to CryptoCompare, “MonetaryUnit is a cryptocurrency based on the Quark encryption algorithm. MUE can be sent anywhere for a low fee and offers a in-wallet blockchain messaging system.Click here for Masternode stats.”

Buying and Selling MonetaryUnit

