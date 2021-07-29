Mongolia Energy (OTCMKTS:MOAEF) Stock Price Down 19.2%

Mongolia Energy Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:MOAEF)’s share price traded down 19.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.11 and last traded at $0.11. 800 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 6,962 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.13.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.14.

Mongolia Energy Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MOAEF)

Mongolia Energy Corporation Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the coal mining, processing, and other resources related operations in the People's Republic of China and Mongolia. It sells coking and thermal coal. The company's principal project is the Khushuut coking coal project in Western Mongolia.

