Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.46 EPS

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.46, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Moody’s had a net margin of 35.66% and a return on equity of 125.60%. Moody’s updated its FY 2021 guidance to $11.550-$11.850 EPS.

Shares of Moody’s stock traded down $1.27 during trading on Thursday, hitting $377.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 782,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 726,503. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18. Moody’s has a 52 week low of $253.17 and a 52 week high of $384.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.63 billion, a PE ratio of 35.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $357.77.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is 24.43%.

In related news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.50, for a total value of $162,037.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Michael L. West sold 783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.00, for a total transaction of $257,607.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,362,549. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 8,085 shares of company stock worth $2,690,104. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MCO shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $344.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $322.00 to $376.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $395.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Moody’s has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $385.55.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations; and structured finance securities.

