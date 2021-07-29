Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) Price Target Raised to $406.00

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from $394.00 to $406.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 7.80% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Moody’s from $322.00 to $344.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $395.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. UBS Group cut shares of Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $383.00 to $392.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $409.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $385.55.

NYSE MCO opened at $376.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.17. Moody’s has a twelve month low of $253.17 and a twelve month high of $384.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $356.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.46. Moody’s had a net margin of 35.66% and a return on equity of 125.60%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Moody’s will post 11.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP John J. Goggins sold 4,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.38, for a total transaction of $1,511,397.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,966,081.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Kaye sold 2,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.08, for a total transaction of $759,061.80. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,085 shares of company stock valued at $2,690,104. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCO. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Moody’s by 219.9% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 303,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $88,031,000 after buying an additional 208,481 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in Moody’s by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 323,298 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $93,834,000 after purchasing an additional 8,040 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Moody’s by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,459 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Moody’s by 251.2% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 3,323 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Moody’s by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 796 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. 89.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations; and structured finance securities.

