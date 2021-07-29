Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) PT Raised to $415.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from $406.00 to $415.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.18% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $395.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Moody’s from $387.00 to $406.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Moody’s from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Moody’s from $344.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on Moody’s from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $385.55.

MCO opened at $376.64 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $70.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.18, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is $356.76. Moody’s has a 52-week low of $253.17 and a 52-week high of $384.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.46. Moody’s had a return on equity of 125.60% and a net margin of 35.66%. On average, research analysts predict that Moody’s will post 11.42 EPS for the current year.

In other Moody’s news, insider Michael L. West sold 783 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.00, for a total value of $257,607.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,362,549. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.50, for a total value of $162,037.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,085 shares of company stock valued at $2,690,104 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Moody’s in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Moody’s in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Moody’s in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of Moody’s by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 132 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Moody’s in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations; and structured finance securities.

