Morgan Advanced Materials (LON:MGAM) Hits New 52-Week High at $385.00

Shares of Morgan Advanced Materials plc (LON:MGAM) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 385 ($5.03) and last traded at GBX 375 ($4.90), with a volume of 168693 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 380 ($4.96).

Several brokerages have commented on MGAM. decreased their price objective on shares of Morgan Advanced Materials from GBX 370 ($4.83) to GBX 295 ($3.85) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Morgan Advanced Materials from GBX 330 ($4.31) to GBX 365 ($4.77) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Numis Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 335 ($4.38) price objective on shares of Morgan Advanced Materials in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 405 ($5.29) price objective on shares of Morgan Advanced Materials in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 333 ($4.35).

The company has a market capitalization of £1.09 billion and a P/E ratio of -47.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 354.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.42.

Morgan Advanced Materials plc operates as a materials science and application engineering company primarily the United Kingdom. It offers high-temperature insulating fiber, microporous, firebrick and insulating firebrick, monolithic, heat shield, fired refractory shape, and structural block insulation products; crucibles, foundry products, and furnace industries furnace ranges; and seals and bearings, as well as general pump components, such as shafts, vanes, rotors, and washers.

