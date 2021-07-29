Morgan Stanley Boosts Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Price Target to $71.00

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $62.00 to $71.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 3.30% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on BMY. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Truist started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.83.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

BMY opened at $68.73 on Thursday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a twelve month low of $56.75 and a twelve month high of $68.99. The firm has a market cap of $153.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.72, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $66.62.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 14.53% and a positive return on equity of 33.76%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Adam Dubow sold 3,119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.21, for a total value of $200,270.99. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,042,963.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 30,546 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.29, for a total transaction of $1,963,802.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,139 shares in the company, valued at $2,901,986.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 49,783 shares of company stock valued at $3,215,493. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BMY. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.48% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.