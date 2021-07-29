Morgan Stanley Increases Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) Price Target to $147.00

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $138.00 to $147.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential downside of 5.82% from the stock’s previous close.
GRMN has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Garmin from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Garmin from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Garmin has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.67.
Shares of GRMN opened at $156.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.59, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.04. Garmin has a 1-year low of $91.84 and a 1-year high of $156.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $145.26.
In related news, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 1,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.56, for a total transaction of $148,427.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jonathan Burrell sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.06, for a total transaction of $21,309,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 241,214 shares of company stock valued at $34,321,615. Insiders own 21.39% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Garmin in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Garmin by 74.8% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 215 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Garmin in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Garmin in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Garmin in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 51.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Garmin Company Profile
Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.
