Morgan Stanley Increases Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) Price Target to $147.00

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $138.00 to $147.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential downside of 5.82% from the stock’s previous close.

GRMN has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Garmin from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Garmin from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Garmin has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.67.

Shares of GRMN opened at $156.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.59, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.04. Garmin has a 1-year low of $91.84 and a 1-year high of $156.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $145.26.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.45. Garmin had a net margin of 23.88% and a return on equity of 19.71%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Garmin will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 1,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.56, for a total transaction of $148,427.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jonathan Burrell sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.06, for a total transaction of $21,309,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 241,214 shares of company stock valued at $34,321,615. Insiders own 21.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Garmin in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Garmin by 74.8% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 215 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Garmin in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Garmin in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Garmin in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 51.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Garmin Company Profile

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

