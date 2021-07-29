Morgan Stanley Increases State Street (NYSE:STT) Price Target to $117.00

State Street (NYSE:STT) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $117.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 34.72% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on STT. UBS Group raised State Street from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Wolfe Research raised State Street from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on State Street from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of State Street in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on State Street from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. State Street presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.08.

Shares of STT stock traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $86.85. 10,301 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,514,641. State Street has a fifty-two week low of $56.63 and a fifty-two week high of $89.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.83 billion, a PE ratio of 13.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.56.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. State Street had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 20.21%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that State Street will post 7.4 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Ian Appleyard sold 3,800 shares of State Street stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.59, for a total transaction of $321,442.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,392,182.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David C. Phelan sold 50,000 shares of State Street stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.30, for a total value of $4,215,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,553 shares in the company, valued at $5,188,917.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 58,288 shares of company stock worth $4,918,012. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oak Associates Ltd. OH grew its stake in State Street by 11.5% in the first quarter. Oak Associates Ltd. OH now owns 119,984 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,080,000 after purchasing an additional 12,414 shares in the last quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC grew its stake in State Street by 180.5% in the first quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 166,614 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $13,997,000 after purchasing an additional 107,222 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in State Street by 2.1% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 59,726 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,018,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in State Street by 33.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,218,181 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $522,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP grew its stake in State Street by 31.8% in the first quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 238,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $20,036,000 after purchasing an additional 57,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

