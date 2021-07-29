Morgan Stanley Raises SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) Price Target to $78.00

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $75.00 to $78.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 1.35% from the stock’s current price.
Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.07.
SS&C Technologies stock traded up $4.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $79.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,164,095. The stock has a market cap of $20.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.10 and a beta of 1.57. SS&C Technologies has a 12 month low of $56.16 and a 12 month high of $76.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 462,629 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,656,000 after purchasing an additional 33,757 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,291 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 817,202 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,451,000 after purchasing an additional 57,435 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $482,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 160,658 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,689,000 after acquiring an additional 19,802 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.36% of the company’s stock.
About SS&C Technologies
SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting, front-to-back-office operations, performance and risk analytics, regulatory reporting, and healthcare information processes.
Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?
Receive News & Ratings for SS&C Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SS&C Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.