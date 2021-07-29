Morgan Stanley Raises SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) Price Target to $78.00

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $75.00 to $78.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 1.35% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.07.

SS&C Technologies stock traded up $4.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $79.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,164,095. The stock has a market cap of $20.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.10 and a beta of 1.57. SS&C Technologies has a 12 month low of $56.16 and a 12 month high of $76.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.17. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 20.20%. As a group, analysts predict that SS&C Technologies will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 462,629 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,656,000 after purchasing an additional 33,757 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,291 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 817,202 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,451,000 after purchasing an additional 57,435 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $482,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 160,658 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,689,000 after acquiring an additional 19,802 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting, front-to-back-office operations, performance and risk analytics, regulatory reporting, and healthcare information processes.

