Mortgage Advice Bureau (LON:MAB1) Given “Hold” Rating at Shore Capital

Mortgage Advice Bureau (LON:MAB1)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by research analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Thursday, Digital Look reports.

Shares of LON:MAB1 traded up GBX 27.50 ($0.36) during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 1,302.50 ($17.02). 24,818 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 116,587. The company has a market capitalization of £692.32 million and a PE ratio of 55.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,225.48. Mortgage Advice Bureau has a one year low of GBX 528 ($6.90) and a one year high of GBX 1,383.44 ($18.07). The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.20.

In related news, insider Ben Thompson purchased 24 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,250 ($16.33) per share, with a total value of £300 ($391.95). Also, insider Nathan James McLean Imlach purchased 139 shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,150 ($15.02) per share, for a total transaction of £1,598.50 ($2,088.45). Insiders bought 284 shares of company stock worth $339,275 over the last ninety days.

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides mortgage advice services in the United Kingdom. The company provides advice on approximately 12,000 residential and buy-to-let mortgage products through mortgage intermediaries. It also offers advice on protection and general insurance products.

