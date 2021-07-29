Motorola Solutions (MSI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.72 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.42. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 203.20% and a net margin of 13.22%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Motorola Solutions to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of MSI stock opened at $221.48 on Thursday. Motorola Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $135.90 and a fifty-two week high of $225.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.58 billion, a PE ratio of 38.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $214.19.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.89%.

In related news, CAO Daniel G. Pekofske sold 985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $211,775.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Rajan Naik sold 6,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.78, for a total value of $1,259,858.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,959 shares of company stock worth $3,043,955 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

MSI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. increased their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Northcoast Research increased their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $215.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective (up previously from $230.00) on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $210.29.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

