MP Materials (MP) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

MP Materials (NYSE:MP) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect MP Materials to post earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $60.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.51 million. MP Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 189.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect MP Materials to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get MP Materials alerts:

MP Materials stock opened at $36.45 on Thursday. MP Materials has a twelve month low of $10.80 and a twelve month high of $51.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.22. The company has a market cap of $6.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 165.68. The company has a quick ratio of 16.51, a current ratio of 16.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

In related news, CFO Ryan Corbett sold 31,728 shares of MP Materials stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.97, for a total value of $1,014,344.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 263,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,410,251.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 49.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of MP Materials in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of MP Materials in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of MP Materials from $40.00 to $37.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MP Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of MP Materials in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.28.

MP Materials Company Profile

MP Materials Corp. engages in the ownership and operation of integrated rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass facility located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

Further Reading: Why is total return important?

Receive News & Ratings for MP Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MP Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.