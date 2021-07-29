Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) Sets New 52-Week High at $38.07

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $38.07 and last traded at $37.95, with a volume of 4914 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $36.18.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on COOP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Mr. Cooper Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $38.00 price objective (down from $44.00) on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective (down from $39.00) on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.13.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.81. The firm has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.60. Mr. Cooper Group had a return on equity of 42.57% and a net margin of 27.70%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $936.27 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Mr. Cooper Group Inc. will post 7.37 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert H. Gidel sold 6,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.13, for a total value of $228,762.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,451 shares in the company, valued at $114,331.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in Mr. Cooper Group in the first quarter worth approximately $146,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Mr. Cooper Group in the first quarter worth approximately $166,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 3,969.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 5,557 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

Mr. Cooper Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:COOP)

Mr. Cooper Group, Inc engages in the provision of residential loan services. It operated through the following segments: Servicing, Originations, Xome, and Corporate/Other. The Servicing segment consists of collecting loan payments, remitting principal and interest payments to investors, managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance, performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and otherwise administering mortgage loan servicing portfolio.

