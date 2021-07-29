Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) Sets New 52-Week High at $38.07

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $38.07 and last traded at $37.95, with a volume of 4914 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $36.18.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on COOP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Mr. Cooper Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $38.00 price objective (down from $44.00) on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective (down from $39.00) on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.13.
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.81. The firm has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74.
In related news, Director Robert H. Gidel sold 6,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.13, for a total value of $228,762.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,451 shares in the company, valued at $114,331.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in Mr. Cooper Group in the first quarter worth approximately $146,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Mr. Cooper Group in the first quarter worth approximately $166,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 3,969.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 5,557 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.21% of the company’s stock.
Mr. Cooper Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:COOP)
Mr. Cooper Group, Inc engages in the provision of residential loan services. It operated through the following segments: Servicing, Originations, Xome, and Corporate/Other. The Servicing segment consists of collecting loan payments, remitting principal and interest payments to investors, managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance, performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and otherwise administering mortgage loan servicing portfolio.
