MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) Shares Sold by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can cut its stake in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,148 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $1,828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 84,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,635,000 after acquiring an additional 2,093 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,557,000 after acquiring an additional 2,225 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 713,418 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,343,000 after buying an additional 168,037 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 142.7% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 61,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,533,000 after buying an additional 36,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 499,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,018,000 after buying an additional 25,269 shares during the last quarter. 76.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other MSC Industrial Direct news, SVP Edward F. Martin, Jr. sold 705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.72, for a total transaction of $63,957.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Louise K. Goeser sold 10,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.04, for a total transaction of $996,824.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,244 shares in the company, valued at $1,715,665.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 28.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSM opened at $88.59 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.92. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.09 and a 1 year high of $96.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 1.10.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $866.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $848.61 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 22.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 13th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 12th. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.29%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MSM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised MSC Industrial Direct from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. TheStreet raised MSC Industrial Direct from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on MSC Industrial Direct from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.60.

MSC Industrial Direct Company Profile

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

